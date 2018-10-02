McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma principal accused of using a wooden paddle to spank two elementary school students has been charged with child abuse and placed on administrative leave.
Pittsburg County court records indicate 50-year-old Gary Gunckel was charged with two counts of child abuse by injury on Friday. A preliminary hearing conference is scheduled Oct. 12.
Gunckel is the principal at Indianola Public Schools.
The McAlester News-Capital reports that Gunckel is accused of “using unreasonable force” Sept. 6 when he paddled the students aged 10 and 11. According to an affidavit, both boys were bruised by the beating.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Outside prosecutor argues why she would not bring criminal charges against Kavanaugh
- Billionaire Richard Branson came within 'seconds' of death on Mont Blanc ascent
Indianola Superintendent Adam Newman says Gunckel has been placed on administrative leave.
Gunckel hasn’t returned a telephone call seeking comment. Court records don’t list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.