University of Oklahoma President David Boren is expected to make a full recovery after having a minor stroke minutes before the unveiling of a statue honoring former Sooners football coach Bob Stoops on Saturday.

The school sent the update in a statement Sunday. It said Boren is expected to be released from the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in the coming days.

The 76-year-old Boren was Oklahoma’s governor and a U.S. Senator before becoming the university’s president in 1994.

Stoops was honored in front of a large crowd hours before Oklahoma’s spring game, and Boren was one of the speakers. After Boren finished, paramedics made their way over and talked to him near the podium where Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione was speaking. Castiglione implored the fans to pray and told them the paramedics were taking precautions.

The school said Boren had discomfort and dizziness and he was transported to the hospital, where tests determined that he had a stroke. He was in good spirits and eating with his family by Saturday evening.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP