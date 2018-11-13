OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint and was later fatally shot by officers was found by use of a tracking device he had unknowingly taken from the store during the robbery, police in Oklahoma City said Tuesday.

The man, whose name had not been released, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. Monday when three officers opened fire on him less than a mile from the store, according to a news release from police Capt. Bo Mathews.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the store in south Oklahoma City at 5:37 p.m., Mathews said.

“Unknown to the suspect, he left the business with a tracking device,” according to the release. “Officers were given a description of the suspect and his location was ascertained from the tracking device.”

Officers Drake Carder, Joshua Gershon and Corey Adams found the man, who led them on a brief foot chase before ignoring orders to drop his weapon and the officers opened fire, Mathews wrote.

Mathews did not immediately return phone calls or an email seeking further comment.

The fatal shooting was the second by police in Oklahoma on Monday.

Muskogee police say an officer fatally shot 36-year-old Andrew Kana inside a bar and grill while trying to arrest him on assault and weapons charges from Oklahoma and Idaho.

Police spokesman Lincoln Anderson says Kana was shot after drawing a gun while resisting being handcuffed.

Anderson says three officers were inside the establishment and are on paid leave. Their names haven’t been released.