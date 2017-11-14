TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma parents will spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of child neglect for allowing their four children to live in filthy conditions.
The Tulsa World reports that 24-year-old Aislyn Miller and 25-year-old Kevin Fowler were sentenced Monday to consecutive terms amounting to 130 years in prison.
A Department of Human Services investigator testified that Miller and Fowler’s residence was found with cat feces smeared across walls and maggots in their daughters’ playpen. Investigators say 9-month-old twin girls were found each weighing only about 8 pounds.
An Owasso police officer wrote in a report it was the “worst case of child abuse” he and medical workers had ever seen.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
Miller and Fowler told authorities they felt overwhelmed taking care of the children with limited help while working long hours.
___
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com