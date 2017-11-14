TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma parents will spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of child neglect for allowing their four children to live in filthy conditions.

The Tulsa World reports that 24-year-old Aislyn Miller and 25-year-old Kevin Fowler were sentenced Monday to consecutive terms amounting to 130 years in prison.

A Department of Human Services investigator testified that Miller and Fowler’s residence was found with cat feces smeared across walls and maggots in their daughters’ playpen. Investigators say 9-month-old twin girls were found each weighing only about 8 pounds.

An Owasso police officer wrote in a report it was the “worst case of child abuse” he and medical workers had ever seen.

Miller and Fowler told authorities they felt overwhelmed taking care of the children with limited help while working long hours.

