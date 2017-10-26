NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the murder trial of a former Oklahoma day care owner charged with murder in the death of an infant left in her care.

The jury got the case shortly after noon, The Norman Transcript reported. The trial of Melissa Dawn Clark, 47, has gone on about two weeks, and the defense rested Wednesday.

Clark pleaded not guilty in the death of 4-month-old Braelyn Zachary, who prosecutors said Clark shook at her day care center in Noble, about 30 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Clark has said she accidentally dropped the baby.

Neuropathologist Dr. Roland Auer testified for the defense Wednesday that the child’s injuries could not have been caused just by being shaken.

Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Passmore testified for prosecutors that “shaking was likely involved” in the child’s death.

The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office found the child died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say Clark offered several explanations of how the child was injured, including that she tripped while holding the girl, that she dropped the girl and that she threw her into a bouncy seat while frustrated.

Clark was originally charged with child abuse after police discovered the baby unresponsive in July 2016. The charge was changed to first-degree murder when the child died about a week later. Clark faces up to life in prison if convicted.

