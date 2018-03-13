OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A bill that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana in Oklahoma has failed to pass in the Senate amid concerns over anticipating a vote by residents.
The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma voters will go to the polls June 26 to determine if a state question to legalize medical marijuana should pass.
Democratic state Senate Minority Leader John Sparks says it’s bad policy to pre-empt the public’s vote on a state question. He says it could create confusion if both the bill and the state question passed.
The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Ervin Yen, has put his measure on a procedural motion to reconsider the vote.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump replaces Tillerson with Pompeo in dramatic shakeup VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
Yen says the ballot question as written would legalize recreational marijuana, whereas his measure would legalize and also regulate medical marijuana.
___
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com