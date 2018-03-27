LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Oklahoma City man accused of participating in two jewelry heists in Arkansas and Texas has been sentenced to just under three years in prison.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 49-year-old Tony Eugene Gabriel was given credit at his Monday sentencing for testifying last month against two other Oklahoma men suspected of robbing Roberson’s Fine Jewelers in Little Rock in 2015.

Both men were acquitted after attorneys argued that the only witnesses against them were admitted criminals. But prosecutors still recommended that Gabriel be given credit for providing details about the Arkansas heist.

Gabriel has been ordered to pay restitution in both cases. He apologized for his actions in court and says he wants to serve his time, pay back the money and “be the best citizen I can be.”

