MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma county has denied the request of a man who’s seeking to build a Ten Commandments statue.
The McAlester News-Capital reports that contractor Tim Mitchell requested to place the religious statue outside the Pittsburg County Courthouse at a meeting on Monday. He also told commissioners that he would fund the statue’s construction.
But District Attorney Chuck Sullivan told Mitchell and county commissioners that the state’s constitution and reinforcing Oklahoma Supreme Court decisions prohibit placing a religious statue on court property.
Mitchell plans to continue to search for alternatives to create the statue. One possibility includes purchasing property for the county, while other options could result in a monument on some nearby property.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
He says he “was told by God” to create the statue two years ago.
___
Information from: McAlester News-Capital, http://www.mcalesternews.com