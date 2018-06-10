OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Midwest City man has been convicted of manufacturing child pornography after allegations that he provided drugs to party guests and then took photos of them to post online.
The Oklahoman reported Sunday that 30-year-old Clifford Eugene Williams was found guilty last week.
Prosecutors accused Williams of hosting parties between 2009 and 2013 where people came to drink and take drugs, including the tranquilizer Xanax. A bedroom was allegedly designated the “pass out room.”
Williams allegedly would lead people into the room, then undress them and photograph them. Some of the victims were teenagers.
