STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Investigators have identified a man who was fatally shot by police in Stillwater earlier this week.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 31-year-old William John Domingues was shot and killed Wednesday night after he refused to put down a gun and knife. Investigators released Domingues’ name after family members in California were notified of his death.
Officials in Stillwater say officers encountered Domingues after a man called 911 and said he was having suicidal thoughts. Officers approached a man walking on the sidewalk to determine if he was the caller, and the man displayed a knife and gun.
Police say both officers then opened fire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
The OSBI says it will prepare a report about the shooting for local prosecutors.