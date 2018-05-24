EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 66-year-old man drowned while swimming after his boat as it was floating away on an eastern Oklahoma lake.
An OHP report says James Cosper of McAlester drowned shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The report says Cosper was loading his boat at a boat ramp when the vessel began to drift away.
A witness said the man ran to a dock and jumped into the lake, then disappeared under water as he swam toward the boat.
The report says Cosper was not wearing a life preserver.