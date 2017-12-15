ADA, Okla. (AP) — An Ada man charged this week with molesting girls has been found dead at his home.
Police tell The Ada News that 70-year-old Wayne Keith Bean was found dead Thursday from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say they’re investigating whether the wound was self-inflicted and that they don’t suspect foul play in the death.
Bean had been charged Wednesday with three counts of lewd molestation. Ada police said three girls under the age of 14 accused Bean of inappropriately touching them and kissing them on the lips. Bean rode a bus that picked the girls up to attend church at Ada Baptist Temple.
Bean was booked Tuesday into the Pontotoc County Justice Center and was released after posting a $250,000 bond.
___
Information from: The Ada News, http://www.adaeveningnews.com