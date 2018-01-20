OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma lawmaker who found a tracking device attached to his pickup truck is now suing a private investigation company and an investigator over the device.

The Oklahoman reports Republican Rep. Mark McBride is suing Eastridge Investigations and Asset Protection and Eastridge investigator H.L. Christensen for undisclosed damages.

McBride alleges trespassing, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

An attorney for both Eastridge and Christensen said he can’t comment because the matter is pending.

McBride reported finding the device underneath his truck on Dec. 4 and has said he suspects the wind industry is tracking him because of his efforts to raise taxes on wind farm operators.

Oklahoma Wind Coalition Executive Director Mark Yates denies that wind industry representatives are spying on McBride.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com