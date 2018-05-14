OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A new law going into effect in Oklahoma will cut the cost of a basic speeding ticket by more than half.

The law, which goes into effect in early August and expires in November 2020, will reduce the cost of tickets issued for driving 1 to 10 mph over the speed limit from nearly $225 to $100, the Oklahoman reported.

“This legislation will provide a good trial period to see if these changes will result in more tickets, which should discourage motorists from speeding as well as generate revenue for the courts,” Gov. Mary Fallin said last week.

Republican Sen. Anthony Sykes said he wrote the bill after hearing from constituents and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers about how unfair the cost is for slightly surpassing the speed limit. He said troopers told him they now write only two to three tickets out of every 15 motorists pulled over for going 1 to 10 miles per hour over the limit, while the rest get warnings.

Oklahoma officials predict the state will lose $2.6 million next year if the pace of ticket-writing stays the same.

Sykes said troopers would need to write tickets six out of every 15 stops for funding to increase.

“Will it pick up? Probably yes,” said Keith Barenberg, president of the Oklahoma State Troopers Association. “I feel like we will eventually write more speeding tickets but there will still be plenty of warnings.”

The cost of exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 mph remains unchanged at more than $250.

If the change is considered a success, lawmakers will have to act again to keep the reduced basic speeding ticket cost past November 2020.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com