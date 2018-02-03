OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six people have been killed on state roads in separate crashes.
Troopers say 76-year-old Tommie Ann Scott was killed Saturday in a crash east of Soper in Choctaw County.
Earlier Saturday, a three-vehicle crash near Ada in Pontotoc County left 53-year-old Richard L. Campbell, 51-year-old Timothy L.R. Campbell and 56-year-old Dathan R. Lane dead.
On Friday, two unidentified people were killed in a collision east of Okay in Wagoner County.
Scott and the two unidentified motorists were killed in single-vehicle wrecks.
In the Pontotoc County crash, troopers say Richard L. Campbell’s westbound pickup went left of center and collided head-on with Lane’s eastbound truck. Richard L. Campbell’s pickup overturned and struck a third vehicle. Timothy L.R. Campbell was pinned under wreckage for about three hours.