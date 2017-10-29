OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a pair of separate crashes on state roads.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that 71-year-old Larry Johnson was killed Saturday afternoon in Greer County, about six miles south of Granite. The patrol says Johnson’s truck went off the road, across the center median and southbound lanes of State Highway 6. The truck went through two pastures and came to rest in a creek bed.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, 27-year-old Andy Thach was killed in a motorcycle crash in Muskogee County near Webbers Falls.

The patrol says Thach was riding the cycle at an unsafe speed when he took a ramp and lost control, laying the motorcycle down in the path of an oncoming truck, which struck the cycle.