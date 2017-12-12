OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Board of Health has fired internal auditor Jay Holland as director of the Office of Accountability Systems.
The board voted Tuesday to dismiss Holland, who was placed on leave following the resignation of Terry Cline as health commissioner amid what the board called financial mismanagement.
Board spokesman Tony Sellars referred questions to the state Attorney General’s Office, where spokeswoman Terri Watkins declined comment.
The finances of the health department are the subject of an investigative audit by the state auditor’s office and an investigation by state House committee. A multi-county grand jury is also investigating the agency.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension