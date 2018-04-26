OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has lifted burn bans in 22 counties because of recent rainfall.
Fallin on Thursday reduced the number of counties under the ban from 36 to 14.
Oklahoma State Forester George Geissler says recent showers have reduced dangerous fire conditions, but notes parts of the state are still at risk for wildfires.
Several large wildfires have burned in western Oklahoma, including one that scorched about 448 square miles (1,160 sq. kilometers), largely in Dewey County.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
Still under the burn ban are: Beaver, Beckham, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward counties in western Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle.