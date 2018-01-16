STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — An 11-year-old Oklahoma girl has died after crashing into a vehicle while on her skateboard.
The Stillwater News Press reports that Anna Marie Davis of Stillwater died from her injuries Monday.
Stillwater Police say a preliminary investigation has found that the girl was riding down her driveway and onto the road when she collided with the rear of a passing vehicle on Sunday. Witnesses told police that a bush obstructed the vision of both Anna and the vehicle’s driver.
Anna was transported by helicopter to OU Children’s hospital in Oklahoma City, where she later died. Anna’s mother, Bethany Diaz, says it’s believed Anna suffered brain damage and internal injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Seahawks bringing back Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator
- Washington state will require court order to release driver’s license info to immigration authorities
- Seahawks hire veteran Mike Solari as offensive-line coach to replace Tom Cable
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
Anna was a fifth-grader at Richmond Elementary. Principal Kendra Rider says counselors will be available for students and staff this week.
___
Information from: Stillwater News Press, http://www.stwnewspress.com