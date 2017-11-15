VINITA, Okla. (AP) — Officials say a 9-year-old elementary school student in northeastern Oklahoma has died after losing consciousness in a physical education class at school.

The Tulsa World reports the cause of death has yet to be determined for Milagros Villalpando. Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office spokeswoman Amy Elliot says the toxicology reports could take several weeks.

Vinita Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Grimmett says the fourth-grader lost consciousness and stopped breathing while resting after playing a five-minute round of basketball with classmates on Monday.

Grimmett says the girl’s teacher called 911 and the principal performed CPR. Grimmett says emergency responders also tried to stabilize Milagros in order to transport her to a hospital in Tulsa, but the girl reportedly never regained consciousness.

The elementary school hosted a fundraiser for the family Tuesday evening.

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com