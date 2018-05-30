VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A northeast Oklahoma jury has convicted a former teacher of sexually abusing an 8-year-old student.
The Tulsa World reports that the Craig County jury convicted 49-year-old Ronald Manners of one count of child sexual abuse.
Manners was a Vinita elementary school teacher whose wife ran a day care at the couple’s home.
Prosecutors say Manners orchestrated an opportunity to be alone with an 8-year-old girl in May 2015 by telling her mother to drop her off at the day care while his wife was away on a trip.
The child disclosed the abuse and indecent proposals to her mother and authorities. Vinita police arrested Manners about a month later.
Jurors have recommended a 25-year sentence for Manners. He’s being held in the Craig County jail until his July 9 sentencing.
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com