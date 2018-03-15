OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man convicted of strangling his girlfriend with a car seatbelt.

The court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Joshua Addington on a first-degree murder charge in Wagoner County for the 2013 death of 30-year-old Brooke Nicole Kinas

Her body was found near a vehicle on Dec. 29. Investigators say initial reports indicated Kinas had taken her own life by hanging herself with the seatbelt in her car but that further investigation revealed a history of domestic violence by Addington against Kinas, who was trying to end the relationship.

Among other things, the appeals court rejected claims that Addington didn’t receive a fair trial. His attorney, Bobby Lewis, didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.