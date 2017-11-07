OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed Oklahoma County assistant district attorney Scott Rowland to the state Court of Criminal Appeals.

Rowland has spent nearly 11 years as first assistant district attorney in Oklahoma Count. He previously was an attorney for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control and is a former Oklahoma assistant attorney general.

As an assistant district attorney in Oklahoma County, Rowland prosecuted capital murder, racketeering and conspiracy cases.

Rowland earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and his law degree from Oklahoma City University.