OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City principal remains on paid leave a week after dozens of students protested overcrowding and other conditions at their school.
Northeast Academy for Health Sciences and Engineering Principal Sue Starr was removed two days after the Oct. 23 protest. School district officials didn’t explain the reason for the suspension.
About 150 students claimed the July relocation of several administrative employees, including the superintendent, to Northeast affected their quality of education.
Starr’s attorney told The Oklahoman that the educator was put in a “no-win situation” as she tried to be receptive to concerns by students, faculty and administrators.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
The district says its employees are expected to remain at the school until its administrative offices are relocated in 2019.