OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City are investigating the stabbing death of a man whose naked body was discovered outside a residence on the city’s northeast side.
Investigators discovered the victim at 7:30 a.m. Sunday after a woman delivering newspapers found him lying on the front porch of a residence.
Officials say the naked man had been stabbed repeatedly and was covered in blood. He was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The name of the victim and other details were not immediately. Authorities say the case remains under investigation.
