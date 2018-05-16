OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s director of child services says she’s resigning because of the stress of her job and the pressure of implementing a 2012 legal agreement.

The Oklahoman reports that Jami Ledoux announced her resignation Tuesday as the director of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ child welfare division. Her resignation is effective May 31.

Ledoux specifically mentioned “the added stress and pressure” of a 2012 settlement agreement the department entered into following a civil rights lawsuit. The settlement included the department creating a plan for improving Oklahoma’s foster care system.

Department spokeswoman Sheree Powell says three out-of-state monitors are tracking the agency’s actions.

Ledoux has led the child welfare wing for four years. She says her position is “one of the most difficult jobs in state government.”

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com