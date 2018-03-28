OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Health has named a former top official of the state attorney general’s office to lead the Department of Health.
The board Wednesday named former First Assistant Attorney General Tom Bates as interim health commissioner. Bates will be paid $189,000 a year as interim commissioner, the same salary as the former interim commissioner.
Bates is the department’s fourth leader in the past six months. Former Commissioner Terry Cline resigned in October amid questions about a $30 million budget shortfall at the agency.
Preston Doerflinger, former state finance secretary, took over as interim commissioner but resigned in February after domestic violence allegations from 2012 became public.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Brian Downs, the agency’s director of federal and state policy, has served as acting commissioner since then.