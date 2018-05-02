DODSON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a bicyclist from Oklahoma has died after being struck by a pickup in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say the collision happened on U.S. Highway 167 about 6:55 a.m. Wednesday north of Dodson, Louisiana, about 70 miles southeast of Shreveport.

Troopers say 59-year-old Daniel L. Lockridge of Eufaula, Oklahoma, was riding a bicycle when it was struck by a truck driven 56-year-old Billy H. Williams Jr. of Tullos, Louisiana.

State Police say the pickup and bicycle were each northbound on the highway when the collision occurred. Lockridge was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead. Williams was uninjured.

Troopers say the collision remains under investigation and that routine toxicology tests are pending.