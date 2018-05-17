OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court has upheld the life prison sentence of a man convicted of fatally shooting his stepbrother following a long-simmering family feud.
The Court of Criminal Appeals handed down the decision Thursday to 52-year-old John Patrick Williamson of Broken Bow. Williamson was convicted of first-degree murder by a McCurtain County jury in the May 6, 2015, shooting death of his stepbrother, 46-year-old Michael Sean Daniel.
The appeals court ruling says the shooting was the culmination of a squabble between Williamson and his stepmother’s family, including Daniel, that began after Williamson’s father died.
Williamson was arrested a day after the shooting by an Arkansas State Police trooper as he walked along a state highway in Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Filing shows Trump paid Cohen, who paid Stormy Daniels
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
Williamson’s attorney, Meghan LeFrancois, declined comment on the ruling.