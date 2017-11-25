OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents say a south Oklahoma animal park has agreed to send 19 tigers that are the subject of a federal lawsuit in Florida to a sanctuary in Colorado.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Tampa, Florida, say Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park reached the agreement with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The agreement calls for the tigers to be sent to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

PETA spokesman David Perle and animal park entertainment director Joe Maldonado, a Libertarian candidate for Oklahoma governor, both told The Oklahoman that terms of the agreement are confidential and declined further comment.

The tigers were sent to the Oklahoma animal park from Dade City’s Wild Things in Florida after PETA filed a federal lawsuit alleging mistreatment of the animals.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com