OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has directed the shutdown of one injection well and the reduction of volume injected by other wells following earthquakes in north-central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported magnitude 3.2 and 2.8 earthquakes early Thursday near Hennessey. A magnitude 3.8 quake was also recorded near Waynoka, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Hennessey.

No injuries or damage were reported. Geologists say damage isn’t likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

The wells affected by the order are within 10 miles of the earthquakes near Hennessey.

Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production and producers have previously been directed to close wells or reduce injection volumes.