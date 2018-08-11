TOKYO (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Okinawa vowing to stop a planned U.S military base relocation on the southern Japanese island.
They paid tribute to Gov. Takeshi Onaga, who died last week after leading Okinawa’s anti-U.S. military base movement since elected in 2014. He had promised to prevent the central government from bulldozing a contentious relocation of U.S. Marine Corps air station to a less populated part of Okinawa. He also criticized Tokyo for neglecting Okinawa’s will and was preparing to revoke a landfill permit issued by his predecessor.
Deputy Gov. Kiichiro Jahana, representing Onaga at Saturday’s rally, says he will follow through a revocation process.
About half of the 50,000 American troops in Japan are stationed on Okinawa.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Rep. Devin Nunes, in secretly recorded tape, tells donors GOP majority is necessary to protect Trump: 'We're the only ones'
- Police: Alaska man, son caught on video killing bear, cubs
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer's sex-assault conviction