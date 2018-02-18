YUKON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say oil from a broken pipeline has spilled into a pond near a central Oklahoma neighborhood.
Officials say oil began flowing into the pond about 3:35 a.m. Sunday near a neighborhood in Yukon, Oklahoma, located about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.
Oil was bubbling up from under the water in a 10-acre pond after being released from a broken 16-inch pipeline. Officials say a heavy amount of oil was observed on the surface of the pond before pipeline workers shut off the flow of oil.
Fire officials in Yukon say they have received multiple calls from nearby homeowners complaining about a foul smell created by the oil spill. No evacuations have been ordered.
Authorities say remediation workers are at the scene to contain the oil spill.