BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says an oil spill has been contained at an oil and gas well in northwestern North Dakota.

Slawson Exploration Co. reports an estimated 10,584 gallons of oil was released, contained and recovered when a recycle line failed to the tanks Saturday. The spill happened about eight miles (13 kilometers) north of Noonan near the Canadian border.

All of the leaked oil was contained within the tank diking. A recycle line runs oil back through the heater treater if the oil does not meet specifications for sale.

A state inspector has been to the site and will monitor any additional cleanup.