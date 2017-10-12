WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former manager of a Delaware oil recycling company has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for environmental crimes.

Fifty-two-year-old Lance Charen of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in June to transporting hazardous waste without a manifest and tampering with a monitoring method required by the Clean Water Act.

Charen is a former manager for International Petroleum Corp. Authorities say IPC, which operated the recycling facility from 1992 to 2012, routinely falsified reports about chemicals being dumped into Wilmington’s sewer system.

IPC pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Clean Water Act and transporting hazardous waste without a manifest. It was ordered to pay a $1.3 million fine and $2.2 million in restitution.