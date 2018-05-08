PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The board of directors at Oregon Health & Science University has selected Dr. Danny Jacobs to be the school’s next president.

A surgeon by training, Jacobs comes to Portland from the University of Texas Medical Branch, where he has been executive vice president, provost and dean of the school of medicine.

Jacobs was chosen Tuesday after a months-long national search. He replaces Dr. Joe Robertson, who announced his retirement shortly after he was diagnosed with a mild form of multiple sclerosis.

Jacobs starts his new job Aug. 1. He will be OHSU’s fifth president since it became an independent organization in 1974.