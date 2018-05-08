PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The board of directors at Oregon Health & Science University has selected Dr. Danny Jacobs to be the school’s next president.
A surgeon by training, Jacobs comes to Portland from the University of Texas Medical Branch, where he has been executive vice president, provost and dean of the school of medicine.
Jacobs was chosen Tuesday after a months-long national search. He replaces Dr. Joe Robertson, who announced his retirement shortly after he was diagnosed with a mild form of multiple sclerosis.
Jacobs starts his new job Aug. 1. He will be OHSU’s fifth president since it became an independent organization in 1974.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do