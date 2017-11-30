OHKAY OWINGEH PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico Native American pueblo is still trying to raise money to finish a 12-year-old housing rehabilitation project.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo has collected about $150,000 of the $500,000 the pueblo was hoping to collect through a tax credit.
The credit will allow donors who contribute to the project to get a tax credit on any New Mexico tax obligation equal to half of one’s contribution to the project.
The tribe’s housing authority needs $3.5 million to complete the project.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach interviews with Tennessee AD, but it's not a done deal WATCH
- Before homeless camps are cleared, a Seattle team coaxes people to shelter WATCH
So far, the housing authority has rehabilitated 34 houses since the project began.
The process involves restoring the interior and exterior walls of the adobe houses back to their original condition using the same adobe brick making techniques from hundreds of years.
___
Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com