OHKAY OWINGEH PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico Native American pueblo is still trying to raise money to finish a 12-year-old housing rehabilitation project.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo has collected about $150,000 of the $500,000 the pueblo was hoping to collect through a tax credit.

The credit will allow donors who contribute to the project to get a tax credit on any New Mexico tax obligation equal to half of one’s contribution to the project.

The tribe’s housing authority needs $3.5 million to complete the project.

So far, the housing authority has rehabilitated 34 houses since the project began.

The process involves restoring the interior and exterior walls of the adobe houses back to their original condition using the same adobe brick making techniques from hundreds of years.

