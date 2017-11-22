YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.
A Mahoning County judge Tuesday disregarded recommendations by prosecutors and 33-year-old Susan Malysa’s attorney that she receive 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to child endangering in September.
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum said he wanted to make an example of Malysa and that her conduct “will not be tolerated in our society.”
Police were called to Malysa’s home in northeast Ohio’s Boardman Township in June after a relative found the boy’s legs taped to a chair, his arms taped together and his mouth taped shut.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Malysa’s tearfully apologized in court Tuesday.
A county children’s services agency has custody of the boy.