YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman kiddingly said she wanted a marching band to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Margaret LoCicero got exactly that Tuesday at the assisted living facility where she lives near Youngstown, in northeast Ohio.
Friends, family and staff had gathered to celebrate LoCicero’s centennial when a stranger introduced himself. Tom Ruggieri told her they had something in common. She once worked in the Boardman schools where he’s currently employed — as band director.
Dozens of Boardman High School band members then filled a hallway with music and arrived at the party to play “Happy Birthday” and a few other songs for LoCicero. She described the surprise as “wonderful.”
Asked her secret of a long life, Cicero replied: “Follow the yellow brick road, whatever it is to you.”