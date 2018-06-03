CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.
Christie Snyder is a spokeswoman for the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Solid Waste District in northeastern Ohio. She tells The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer that people have good intentions but have developed bad habits.
The paper says newspapers in plastic bags, greasy pizza boxes and jars still containing some peanut butter are all unacceptable. By some estimates one in four recyclables are rejected due to contamination.
The waste district and some waste recyclers in the greater Cleveland area have launched educational programs to explain what materials are acceptable for recycling and what needs to be thrown away.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com