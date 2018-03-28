DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dayton VA Medical Center is hosting what’s planned to be the beginning of quarterly benefits enrollment fairs in western Ohio.
Officials say the goal of Thursday afternoon’s forum is to inform veterans about benefits they have earned such as for health care, education, finances and burial. Staffers will talk with them one-on-one and help with paperwork.
Dayton VA Medical Center spokesman Ted Froats says veterans who have questions or might be intimidated by bureaucratic processes will be able to get help.
Participants should bring identification and records including their military discharge papers.
Froats says veterans of the Vietnam War will received a special pin in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day.