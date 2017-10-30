DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dayton VA Medical Center is offering an open house Wednesday to showcase the services available to veterans.

The three-hour open house that begins at 10 a.m. also offers community engagement with the facility that’s celebrating its 150th anniversary. It saw its first patient in 1867.

The center just west of downtown Dayton in southwest Ohio offers a full range of health care with medical, surgical, mental health, home and community programs to veterans. There will be representatives of services that also include chaplain, hospice and weight management.

The open house is free and open to the public.