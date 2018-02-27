COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says it has placed an Ohio trooper charged with drug dealing on unpaid leave.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers says the agency does not tolerate inappropriate conduct and considers public trust its top priority.

The government said Tuesday that trooper Jason Delcol sold illegal drugs, provided an accomplice with a bullet-proof vest and lied to police to protect the accomplice.

Patrol records show the agency twice fired Delcol over violations of agency policies for reporting use of controlled substances such as painkillers.

Records show arbitrators twice ruled the patrol had to reinstate Delcol.

The 43-year-old Delcol is in custody and court records don’t list an attorney for him.