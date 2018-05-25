TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A toddler has died a day after police say she and her mother were struck by two Florida teenagers who were street racing.

John Reisinger of Tampa told the Tampa Bay Times that his niece’s 21-month-old daughter Lillia died Thursday. The girl’s mother, 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt of Jeromesville, Ohio, died Wednesday.

Police say Raubenolt was pushing Lillia in a stroller and crossing legally at an intersection when they were struck Wednesday.

Reisinger said Raubenolt was visiting Florida so her husband could obtain certification as a single-engine airplane pilot. The couple planned to return to Ohio next week because bad weather had delayed his certification.

Two teens who graduated high school on Monday each face two counts of vehicular homicide and street racing. A 20-year-old passenger in one of the cars also was charged with street racing.