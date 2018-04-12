Among 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s last words: “Tell my mom that I love her if I die.”

When Kyle Plush called 911, he knew his situation was dire.

The 16-year-old sophomore did not tell authorities what had happened to him when he apparently used an automated assistant on his smartphone to make the call Tuesday outside Seven Hills School in Cincinnati. He said only that he was trapped in his family’s minivan and could not hear them, no doubt hoping they could still hear his cries for help.

“Help, help, help, help,” he told the dispatcher, according to 911 audio obtained by The Washington Post. Then he let out a scream: “Help!”

The teen, who seemed to be laboring to breathe, repeatedly asked for the police, briefly pausing between each word to try to catch his breath.

The dispatcher repeatedly asked the teen where police could find him.

“I can’t hear you,” the teen said. Distant banging could be heard in the background. “I’m in desperate need of help. … I’m going to die here.”

“Help …” he said once more, and then the call abruptly ended.

Five minutes later, at 3:21 p.m., police responded to the private school and drove through the area looking for signs of anyone in distress, but saw nothing out of the ordinary in the school complex that has several parking areas, according to a statement from the Cincinnati Police Department.

A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy on traffic duty at the school also checked around, police said.

In a conversation between the 911 dispatcher and a deputy, the dispatcher said it had been difficult to hear the teen, saying he sounded “kind of far away from the phone.” The dispatcher said she could hear banging in the background and someone saying, “Help, help, I’m stuck.” The authorities then discussed whether the 911 call might have been a prank.

Nearly six hours later, Plush’s father found him unresponsive in the vehicle, police said. First responders rushed to the scene but could not revive the teen, and he was later pronounced dead.

“Horrific, horrific situation to come across as a parent,” Cincinnati Police spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders said Thursday in a phone interview.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that a law-enforcement source it did not name told the newspaper that the teen had climbed onto the rear bench seat in the family’s Honda Odyssey minivan. The teen was trying to reach his tennis equipment, according to the newspaper, when the seat “flipped up and over toward the back hatch, pinning him upside down beneath the seat.”

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said in a statement that preliminary autopsy results showed that Plush died of “asphyxia due to chest compression.”

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at a news conference Thursday that something went “terribly wrong” in Plush’s death. He said a dispatcher was put on administrative leave and the actions of all personnel involved will be reviewed. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said his office is trying to identify experts to help in its own investigation with the coroner’s office.

After Plush’s frantic call for help Tuesday afternoon, a dispatcher tried to call him back, but the teen was not able to answer his phone.

As heard in the 911 audio, the teen’s phone rang and rang, and then the call went to his voicemail: “Hello, this is Kyle. I’m not available right now. I’ll get back to you as soon as I can.”

About 3:35 p.m., Plush called 911 a second time.

During that call, which lasted several minutes, he sounded weaker and something could be heard creaking in the background as the teen took breaths. The teen told the dispatcher to pass along a message for him after he died.

“I probably don’t have much time left, so tell my mom that I love her if I die,” he said. “This is not a joke. This is not a joke. I’m trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van in the sophomore parking lot of Seven Hills [unintelligible]. Send officers immediately. I’m almost dead.

“Can you hear me?”

He then prompted his phone:

“Hey Siri.”

“Hey Siri.

“Hey Siri.

“Hey Siri.

“Hey Siri.”

But his pleas went unanswered.

Authorities said responding officers, who were on the scene at the time, never received the detailed information from Plush’s second 911 call. The dispatcher who took that call, identified as Amber Smith, has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, police said.

Authorities said that a classmate called Plush’s parents Tuesday evening, saying that he did not show up for a scheduled tennis match.

The teen’s parents then used an app to track his cellphone and called police, reporting that their son was missing, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., a passer-by also called authorities from the school, saying a man was running around the parking lot, screaming, “Call 911.” The caller said he could hear “loud bangs” and could see cars parked and people walking around, according to the police audio.

Then another caller, who identified himself as a night-shift worker at the school, called police to report that the teen, who was unresponsive, was trapped in the van — “turned over in his seat and stuck.”

Isaac, the police chief, said responding officers found Plush in the van, “not breathing and unresponsive.” First responders were not able to revive the teen, Isaac said.

In November, second-row seats in certain Honda Odyssey minivans were recalled because they were not locking in place, though it is unclear what exactly happened in Plush’s case.

A Honda spokesman identified the Plush vehicle as a 2004 Honda Odyssey and said there had been no seat-related recalls for that model.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” spokesman Chris Martin said. “Honda does not have any specific information from which to definitively determine what occurred in this incident.”