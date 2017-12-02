COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse kicks off its calendar of holiday activities Thursday with a festival and the lighting of its historically decorated tree.
A short indoor ceremony welcoming Santa and Mrs. Claus will precede the tree lighting. Families also can have their pictures taken with the guests of honor at a free photo station.
Refreshments, arts and crafts, games and dance and choir performances are also planned.
All events are free and open to the public. Paid parking is available at the Statehouse garage.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
Additional holiday activities planned during the month are detailed at the Statehouse website .