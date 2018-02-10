COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse is unveiling a new painting featuring a historical event involving President Abraham Lincoln.
“Greeting Lincoln” by artist Pamela Patrick White depicts then President-elect Lincoln addressing a joint session of the Ohio General Assembly on Feb. 13, 1861.
The painting will hang just outside the Ohio House chambers. It will be unveiled Tuesday, 157 years after Lincoln’s speech.
Lincoln also visited the Statehouse in 1859 as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. His body lay in state at the Statehouse on April 29, 1865, after his assassination.
Most Read Stories
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- 2 Washington state moms say Pasco day care waxed their children's eyebrows
- Even as a newbie, I know tiny apartments don’t belong in Fremont | My Take
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- $26.75 million Medina mansion is priciest Seattle-area home sale ever, and it could be a teardown
White and her husband, Bryant White, paint scenes from 18th Century America, including the American Revolution, the French and Indian War, and eastern U.S. Native Americans.