COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University students can fuel up on pork as they study for finals.
A bacon vending machine has been installed at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences on the university’s Columbus campus. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.
The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.
Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State’s meat science program. Members of the program will be responsible for machine maintenance.
The machine will remain on campus until Dec. 13.