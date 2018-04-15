COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University says it will spend nearly $19 million updating Wi-Fi access, including at its football stadium and basketball arena.

Ohio State trustees on Friday approved a plan to install wireless networking access points across the Columbus campus. University officials say they expect the project will be completed by December 2020 and will be funded by university and auxiliary funding.

Work on the Wi-Fi project is expected to being next month.

Officials say wireless access will be available in Ohio Stadium and in the Schottenstein Center by fall of 2019.

The Columbus Dispatch reports trustees also approved a $95 million plan to renovate the College of Dentistry.

